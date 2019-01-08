We’ve spent N12bn on water – Jigawa govt

By Aliyu Dangida

Dutse—Jigawa State Government has said it spent N12 billion on provision of potable water to residents of the state since the All Progressive Congress, APC-led administration of Governor Badaru Abubakar came to power in 2015.

5 suspected cultists docked over alleged assault on security guard

Speaking through the Commissioner for Water Resources, Ibrahim Giwa, the government said out of the amount about N7bilion was expended on construction of hand pumps and solar powered boreholes across the state as well as expansion of water projects in communities bedeviled with water shortage.

He noted that most of these projects were executed in rural communities with the construction of over 5,000 boreholes and solar powered to boost water supply.

Giwa explained that expansion and overhauling of water system across some local government was executed, spending over N450 million which had impacted the lives of the benefiting communities of Kazaure and Gumel Local Government.

H e said: “We awarded Dutse water project for N500 million and the project was in five phases.”