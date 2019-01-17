We’ve never paid attention on growing human devt index in Nigeria – Ozo-Eson

There are indications that the country’s economy development may not be heading for the right direction as it had continuously ignored the attention of building human development index, Mr, Dr. Peter Ozo-Eson, has said.



Making this known at the Vanguard Economic Discourse on Human development index Vs economic growth, the NLC General Secretary, stated that “In the past, mainstream economy schools, and its economy teacher did not pay attention to the human development index, which was been pushed largely by the United Nations development community.

“Rather we were fixated on growth and it was other developmental social sciencies that kept bringing attention that we needed to focus on human development. When we looked clearly at what is development, it is on human welfares.

That is why the concept of the human development index as a more embracing concept that actually captures the welfare development of the human beings, has become something that we as a nation need to move to the centre stage in terms of policy formulations and planning.”