We’re shocked over level of extortion at University of Benin CBT centre – JAMB

…Tasks varsity to investigate, identify bad eggs involved

…Asks it to also apologise to JAMB,nation

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB, has said it was shocked at the high level extortion of candidates discovered at the University of Benin’s Computer Based Centre which led to its suspension in the registration of the ongoing Universal Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.



The board, in statement, late Tuesday by its Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin, tasked the university to do a thorough job with a view to unravelling the individual elements behind the shocking act.

The statement said the Registrar of JAMB,Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, was particularly not only shocked but also more disturbed with evidences of the extortion of candidates by the university’s CBT centre.

The board said its statement was informed by the university’s earlier press release which had claimed that its suspension of the school’s CBT centre in the UTME registration was hastily carried out.

The statement by JAMB read in full:”The attention of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been drawn to a press release by the University of Benin on the suspension of the University CBT centre on the breach of the code governing the 2019 UTME registration exercise.

“The Board appreciates the University of Benin press release by Mr. Michael Osasuyi where he “commended JAMB for swiftly putting up measures to check extortion of candidates in the registration exercise”.

“However, the Board refutes the comment that the conclusion was done hastily and without proper investigation.

“The Board therefore ask the university to do a thorough investigation to identify the bad eggs in the shameful episode before further development.



“An apology shall be required not only to the Board but also to the Nation if after the denial, evidence is adduced to prove the infraction committed on the ground of a highly respected institution as University of Benin.”