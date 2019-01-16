We’re not part of any agreement to vote Buhari —Igboezue

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Nnewi—The Igboezue International Association, Nigeria and the Diaspora, IIAND, has denied being part of any meeting and agreement by Ndigbo to vote President Muhammadu Buhari for second tenure.

The group also said it has no link with Chief Chekwas Okorie-led Igboezue cultural group that has endorsed President Buhari for the second tenure.

“Chief Okorie is on a lone assignment, IIAND has no link and has nothing to do with his group that has endorsed President Buhari for second tenure, he is on a personal mission.”

Buhari, Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Onnoghen others lay wreaths for fallen heroes

IIAND however, said it has endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidature of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi for President and Vice President respectively, of the Federal of Nigeria. IIAND had in a statement signed by its national president, Chief Pius Okoye, national patron, Chief Vincent Udobi and its diaspora coordinator, Chief Ken Nwose, after a meeting in Onitsha endorsed Alhaji Abubakar and Mr Obi, and called on Ndigbo and Nigerians in general to massively vote for them in the forthcoming February presidential election.

It said that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr. Peter Obi’s ticket is God’s assignment to Nigerians that must not be neglected, if Nigeria must come out of its present pitiable situation.

That Atiku’s turbaning as Waziri of Adamawa!

According to IIAND, “we are not a political party, but an Igbo group that is after the welfare of Ndigbo and Nigerians in general. The election of Alhaji Abubakar and Mr. Obi, to become the next President and Vice President of Nigeria, respectively, is an assignment that must be successfully carried out.”