We’ll not get into street fight with Ikpeazu —Otti campaign

The Alex Otti Campaign Organisation has vowed that it will resist every attempt by the Okezie Ikpeazu’s government to draw it into a street fight, as the 2019 gubernatorial elections approach.

Campaign spokesman, Okey Amuta, said that the Abia State government had continued to use the agencies of government and PDP thugs to intimidate and harass organisations engaged by the Alex Otti Campaign to handle the deployment of campaign materials, for the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and its governorship candidate, Alex Otti, in the state.

In a statement issued by the Director Media and Publicity, Alex Otti Campaign Organisation, Mr. Kazie Uko, the campaign organisation recounted through a petition to the AIG of Police, Zone 9, Umuahia, how PDP thugs, working under the protection of Okezie Ikpeazu’s government, had been used to frustrate every attempt to display Alex Otti campaign materials.

Uko said: “A total of 15 billboards across Abia state owned by registered outdoor practitioners were carefully selected and commissioned via a documented contract to provide their billboards for a period of six months, starting September 1, 2018 to February 29, 2019.

“The first challenge came from Global Outdoor on the double- sided billboard located at Umudike junction, where agents of Abia State Signage Agency (ABSSA) prevented Global Outdoor from posting the billboard with Dr. Alex Otti material.”