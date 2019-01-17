We’ll continue to work with FG to rid Ebonyi of criminals – Umahi

ABAKALIKI—Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said his government will continue to collaborate with the Federal Government and security agencies to rid the state of criminals, adding that “Ebonyi people will not experience a second colonisation and will remain united as Nigerians.”

The governor on Tuesday in Abakaliki said: “Our people are determined to re-write their history.”

At a ceremony to distribute 70 Hilux vehicles to security agencies in the state, Umahi said: “We are brothers and sisters across the Niger and no level of enemity wished by the enemies will help the country.

“Let us embrace love to engender oneness as this is the only way Nigeria would continue to remain a nation,” he said.

A protagonist of military operations in the South East, the governor berated groups in the South East zone which declared that they would participate in the general elections to vote against him.

“I ask of the need to conduct governorship elections in the state considering what God has done,” and warned that he would not fold his hands and watch Ebonyi people being killed.

“When the military was confronted at Umuahia, 90 per cent of those that died were Ebonyi people and one person was busy talking about his dog that died.

“We will continue to collaborate with the Federal Government and security agencies to rid our state of criminals to sustain its rating as the safest state in the zone,” he said.

He praised the Nigerian Army’s Operation Python Dance III exercise for “being a blessing to residents.”

Umahi noted that “the exercise which was heavily misconstrued by some people, has recorded no incidences or infractions, quarrel or torture.”