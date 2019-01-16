We’ll boycott presidential poll, but vote against Abia, Ebonyi govs —IPOB

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, insisted yesterday that it would boycott the February 16 presidential election, but would vote during the governorship poll in Abia and Ebonyi states to ensure that their incumbent governors were not re-elected.

In a statement by the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, the pro-Biafra group denied reports that it had decided to direct its members to vote during the election, adding that what the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu said in a broadcast, was that Governors Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and David Umahi of Ebonyi must not be allowed to return to office because of their roles in the arrest and detention of IPOB members.

The IPOB statement read: “We shall boycott the forthcoming presidential election and every other with the notable exception of Abia and Ebonyi states where the incumbents, Okezie Ikpeazu and Dave Umahi, are using their positions to facilitate the kidnap, arrest, torture and execution of our people.

“The misconception by some individuals, who intend to have Umahi and Ikpeazu return to office, will never deter us. The decision by IPOB to shutdown Biafraland on the Election Day has gone far and cannot be changed or stopped, unless our terms are met.

“People are at liberty to twist, fabricate and misunderstand IPOB, but the people of Biafra understand clearly where we are going. We will continue to deploy all forms of civil disobedience, most notably boycott of every Nigerian election until they give us date for Biafra referendum.

“Our aim towards achieving this goal and desire cannot be truncated by an orchestrated attempt to misinform the public by enemies of Biafra both within and without.”