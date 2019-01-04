We won’t negotiate 2023 Igbo presidency, S-East APC chieftains tell Obasanjo

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftains in the South-East, have told a former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to “give Ndigbo a break, because 2023 is the turn of Igbo extraction to produce the President of Nigeria.”

Director General of Voice of Nigeria, VON, Mr. Osita Okechukwu made the assertion, while speaking alongside the APC national vice chairman, South East, Emma Eneukwu and Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, during the South-East APC stakeholders meeting. They argued that it was only Ndigbo that had not occupied Aso Presidential Villa.

Okechukwu said: “Let me thank our elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo for urging Nigerians to give Ndigbo a chance and for recognising the fact that out of the three major ethnic nationalities, only Ndigbo had not occupied Aso Presidential Villa. This being the case, he should give us a break. 2023 is our turn to produce the President as the equity, natural justice and good conscience hinted by Obasanjo is to our advantage.

“The only reinforcement Ndigbo need to compliment this immeasurable equity, natural justice and good conscience is to vote for President Muhammadu Buhari. Voting for Buhari will elicit support from his cult followership. Buhari I know will not embark on 3rd Term like Obasanjo. The truism is that Buhari’s remaining 4 years post 2019 is cast in constitutional stone; unlike Atiku’s own which is at best a pledge, hence creates fluid 8 years for Obi and by extension Ndigbo”, He said.

Also speaking, the APC national vice chairman, South East, Emma Eneukwu who appealed to south-easterners to massively vote for Buhari in the forthcoming election to justify 2023 presidency, pointed out that the president has only four years to stay in office as the constitution stipulated.

He said: “We are here to prepare for 2019 election which will hold in the next few weeks to elect President Muhammadu Buhari so we can have a chance in 2023. The problems of Nigeria will stop when an Igbo person becomes the president of this country.

“We have to show interest in the Presidential race in 2023 by uniting ourselves with one voice.”

In an address, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu disclosed that APC has taken over the whole South East and would deliver Buhari in 2019.

Onu disclosed that APC got more votes in 2015 and would be better in 2019, adding that the party has mobilised more members to vote massively for the party.

He appealed to South-East leaders to watch the political dimension and support Buhari who has only 4 years to stay in office.

“We want to show the country in 2019 that APC has taken over the south-east. The stakeholders of the party played an important role in 2015 and we are mobilising more people to vote massively for the party in 2019”, Onu said.