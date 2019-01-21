We will engage retired Medical Personnel to improve healthcare – Mrs. Sanwo-Olu

The wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has said retired medical practitioners would be engaged to achieve efficient healthcare delivery in the state, if her husband is elected.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, who is a medical practitioner, said improved healthcare would be a major programme her husband would be bringing, saying the experience of the retirees would be harnessed to solve the challenges facing healthcare delivery system in the state.

She spoke while receiving various women support groups at the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Campaign Office in Ikoyi.

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu, who was joined by the wife of her husband’s running mate, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat, appreciated the women for engaging in door-to-door campaign on behalf of their husbands, while re-assuring them that the support would be reciprocated with good governance.

She said: “Tackling poverty at the grassroots is one of the things Sanwo-Olu is coming to tackle. The one that concerns women the most is the issue of healthcare. While the healthcare delivery has improved, there are many challenges to be solved. We are going to engage retirees who have decades of experience in health management, as they do in Germany. These people can help solve most of the challenges we face.”

Mrs Sanwo-Olu revealed that her husband always became emotional for the “overwhelming support” he enjoyed from various groups across the divides, saying the support would not be taken for granted.

Women in Entertainment, led by Mrs. Wunmi Obe, said Sanwo-Olu’s zeal to address challenges facing the entertainment industry led to his endorsement by the group.

Members of Conference 57 for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) said they were convinced Sanwo-Olu’s programmes were designed to tackle poverty at the grassroots.

WAPA’s supervisor, Mrs. Pat Tekoboh, said the group was ready to mobilise voters for the election of the APC candidate at the polls. She, however, urged Sanwo-Olu to appoint women in key areas if elected.

Other groups that visited the campaign office included Network Men and Women Group, Sanwo-Olu Babes in Surulere, and Female Councillors’ Forum, among others.