We obtain court warrant to detain Melaye till Jan 23 – Police

…Say senator moved to DSS medical facility for further attention

By Joseph Erunke

THE police have said Senator Dino Melaye would remain in its custody till January 23, based on a 14-day remand warrant it obtained from an FCT High Court on Wednesday, January 9, to that effect.

This came as it confirmed that the Senator was yesterday, moved to a medical facility belonging to the Directorate of State Services, DSS, located along Airport Road, Abuja, for further medical attention.

Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, in a statement, said the Senator was relocated to the DSS medical facility upon complaint by him that he was not yet medically fit even as a team of police medical personnel confirmed him fit.

The police in the statement, said the Senator was under investigation over offence of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018, when “Senator Dino Melaye and his armed thugs attacked Police personnel, shot and wounded SGT Danjuma Saliu on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State.”

“Senator Dino Melaye is under investigation and currently in Police custody on a fourteen (14) day remand warrant obtained from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on 9th January, 2019, for the offence of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide, committed on 19th July, 2018, when Senator Dino Melaye and his armed thugs attacked Police personnel, shot and wounded SGT Danjuma Saliu on stop and search duty along Aiyetoro Gbede, Mopa Road in Kogi State, has been taken to another Government hospital for further medical attention.

“Senator Dino Melaye was taken for medical attention at the Police Clinic, Abuja, after he surrendered himself for arrest on 4th January, 2019.

“The Police medical team at the Police Hospital, Abuja certified that Senator Dino Melaye is well and healthy to stand trial after treating him.

“However, due to the complaint from Senator Dino Melaye that he is not well, the Police Investigation Team has taken him this afternoon to another government hospital, DSS Medical Facility in Abuja for further medical attention.

“The Police Investigation Team obtained a Fourteen (14) day Remand Warrant from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on 9th January, 2019, to keep Senator Dino Melaye in Police Custody for investigation into the case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide against him till 23rd January, 2019.

“It is incorrect as reported in some sections of the media that Senator Dino Melaye was moved by masked armed policemen to an undisclosed location and that his where about is unknown.

“The Police Officer, Sgt. Danjuma Saliu, is yet to recover from the gunshot injury he sustained during the attack and still under intensive medical care in the hospital.

“Senator Dino Melaye will be prosecuted along with other suspects on completion of investigation.”