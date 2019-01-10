We didn’t endorse Buhari for 2nd term – Ohanaeze youths

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—THE leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wings that visited President Muhammadu Buhari last week, at the Aso Rock Villa, has denied endorsing Buhari during the visit.

There has been an avalanche of criticisms from some individuals and other Igbo Youth groups, some of them accused them of working against Igbo interest.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing leadership explained that it did not endorse the president, saying that its visit to Aso Rock was “conceived out of our desire to contribute to the ongoing national discuss aimed at getting the best for Ndigbo in the forthcoming elections.”

They said that they have no right and the mandate of Ndigbo to endorse President Buhari or any candidate for that matter, saying that the final decision of the political direction of the Igbo nation as it concerns the 2019 election rests with apex arm of Ohaneze Ndigbo.

“Naturally, in the course of our visit, we thanked him for the few things he has done for Ndigbo in the areas of infrastructure and security especially during the just conclude yuletide, we never endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019,” the group said in a statement by Dr. Kingsley Dozie, Acting National Leader and Chief Osmond Nkeoma, National Publicity Secretary.

Ohanaeze youths insisted that their visit to the president was in the “overall interest of Ndigbo” and “warn mischief makers to desist from recasting the speech made by our Acting National Leader Kingsley Dozie to mean a tacit endorsement of the incumbent president, or foreclosing the candidacy of any of the gladiators in the forthcoming elections.”