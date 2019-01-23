We didn’t arrest Amaechi, Rivers police dispels rumour

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Rivers State Police Command has dispelled reports that the former governor of the State, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi was arrested on Wednesday by the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Usman Belel, on allegations of corruption.

The Command in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Nnamdi Omoni, noted that there was no time that police opened any investigation of Amaechi, who is now the Minister of Transportation, before effecting arrest on him (Amaechi).

Reports had trended on the social media claimed to have allegedly emanated from African Independent Television, alleging that Amaechi has been arrested by the CP in the state, Belel.

But Omoni, who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police, in the statement, urged members of the public to disregard the report as it is targeted at blackmailing the CP.

The statement read: “The attention of the Rivers State Police Command has been drawn to an item of news making the rounds in the Social Media, credited to AIT Nigeria News, on the purported arrest of the Ex- Governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi in his home by the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Police Command at the early hours of today 23/1/2019, on the allegation of corruption, directed by the Inspector General of Police.

“It has become increasingly necessary at this stage to put the records straight and state unequivocally as follows: That the Ex-Governor of Rivers State and Hon. Minister of Transportation, RT Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi was never arrested by the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command or any Security Agency for that matter, as reported by the AIT medium.

“That the general public is hereby enjoined to disregard and discountenance the above news report as being mischievous, ill-conceived, diversionary and only intended to undermine the security situation in the State and harass the Nigeria Police Force and the person of the Ex-Governor and Hon. Minister of Transportation.

“The Commissioner of Police wishes to assure the general public that there is no cause for alarm, as the state is peaceful and all business activities are going on peacefully. The Command under the watch of the Commissioner of Police, CP Usman A. Belel is committed to ensuring that the existing peace is sustained.”

He further added that the Police Commissioner has ordered for thorough investigation into the said report with a view to bringing any body or group found complicit to justice.