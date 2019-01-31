We carry our children on our shoulders to nearest school – 5.5km away daily — Community leader

As Humanity First provides clinic, borehole, schools

The joy of the people of Oko-oko and Igbo Oruwo at Oke Ogun areas of Oyo State, Nigeria knew no bounds as they experienced for the first time, the commisioning of basic infrastructure for a better living.

Before now, the only source of water for several hundreds of the villagers within the area, was a small stream located in the border area of the village. No commjunity school for the young ones and no medical facility for the sick, expectant mothers and babies. It was gathered that the nearest clinic is located about 20kilometers away from the three villages.

But Humanity First Nigeria, an international islamic humanitarian non-governmental organisation with support from its counterpart from Canada came to their rescue, giving them a new lease of life. Three projects were commissioned in the area last weekend. These are a healthcare facility, borehole for water supply and a primary school, all located in Oko-oko and Igbo Oruwo at Oke Ogun areas of Oyo State.

According to the General Secretary of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, Nigeria, Mr Abass Iromini,”it was yet another success story for the Humanity First Worldwide in general and Humanity First Nigeria in particular when four different projects were commissioned within two days at remote locations of Oyo State in Nigeria.

Chief Saubana Raji, the Baale of Oko-oko was full of accolades for Humanity First Nigeria, HFN at the commissioning of the borehole and cottage clinic donated to his community last weekend.

The Baale said he had been praying for long life to have a lasting relationship with HFI. He equally pleaded for full utilisation of the five acres given to the body to deliver more facilities, adding that he was ready to donate more.

Commissioning of block of classrooms at Iye Osa

The Baale of Iye-Osa village, Chief Muhibi Oyedele said the school donated by Humanity First International to his community was a gift from God, adding that Allah does not forget anyone.

“Training and education of our children have been very tedious as we always carry our children on our shoulders to the nearest school at Akufo, some 5.5km away daily”, said Chief Oyedele.

The Chairman of Humanity First Nigeria, HFN, Dr Habeeb said the global reach of Ahmadiyya ascertains the revival of faith promised through the Mujahideen by the Holy Prophet and that today’s event shall be featured on internet, MTA and Canadian office.

He equally promised three additional classroom blocks, offices and toilets while stating that the project is for the benefit of entire humanity irrespective of faith, race or creed.

Imam AbdRasheed AbdAzeez promised to champion good and justifiable use of the facilities.

The First Clinic and borehole project

The clinic which has a pharmacy, a ward, a labour/delivery room, an injection room, a consulting room among other facilities, measures about 30×50 in dimension. It was a joyous day for the people of the remote village because the clinic was the first of its type. The nearest clinic is about 20 kilometers away.

Earlier, the chairman of Humanity First Nigeria, Dr Habeeb Yekeen advised the host community to team up to ensure the safety and maintenance of the facilities, the use of which shall be free but for re-stock of drugs, occasional minimal payments shall be required.

He told the resident health workers that medical specialists will be sent from the centre to attend to medical needs of the targeted 30 communities in the Iwajowa Local Government of Oyo State. Speaking also, the Amir Ahmadiyya Muslim Jumaat Nigeria, AMJN, Dr Mashhud Fashola said Ahmadiyya Muslim Jumaat is divinely guided and that pains are meant to perfect one’s faith, adding that human beings should always be patient in order to partake in the blessings that come with sufferings. He also harped on obedience to constituted authority, stressing that goodness to all, irrespective of faith is incumbent on the entire membership of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jumaat Nigeria.

The former chairman of Nigerian Medical Association, Dr Nurudeen Akindele Sahib who was among the entourage of HFN, volunteered to stay behind for two weeks to serve the vulnerable children, youths and women in the community, which has no communication network.

In his remarks, Barrister Raji Ashmowiyy recounted his early days 25 years ago at the village as a fresh graduate from Jamia. He met them as a very hospitable people who had clothes but would prefer going about naked. “I was also picking hen eggs on the ground to nourish myself as the host community didn’t know the essence of eating eggs! All these had changed,” he said.

“The good works continued vigorously when Maulvi Ayyub Zikrullah got posted to be the central missionary of Oke-Ogun Circuit thus the Humanity First’s consideration.

Alhaji Ayandapo Yusuf, Oyo State Chairman, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, expressed happiness that HFN came to put a stop to the water hardship of the dwellers that hitherto used to travel several miles before getting water. He trivialised the antagonism against Ahmadiyya; saying calling rose flower any other name does not change it in the least. The guest who said a free heart feels no ache, in recognising the blessings of leadership also quoted profusely off hand from the Qur’an.

Nursery and Primary school at Igbo Oruwo

At the inauguration of the nursery and primary school located in Igbo Oruwo, the Baale of Igbo Iberu, Chief Tayelolu Michael, praised HFN saying, apart from the three-classroom block built by Humanity First, writing materials, uniforms, among other school materials, were distributed freely to the pupils. Other dignitaries, apart from the echelon of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jumaat Nigeria leadership, who graced the three-in-one occasion include Chief Peter Odurinde, the Baale of Ajibode Ijio, the Chief Imam Ijio and Alhaji Abdul Waheed Amuda, a seasoned businessman from Shaki.

Amir, AMJN, Dr Moshuud Fashola opined that the instruction for knowledge search is all encompassing and intended to serve Allah. He cited the 120,000km/h speed of Earth round the Sun as an instance of Allah’s wonders.”Those who do good to men increase their chances of attracting God’s mercy”, he concluded.

The journey to Iye Osa, in Iddo local government area of Oyo State started in 2013 when some members of AMJN discovered through Tabliqh expedition that some communities were living below humanitarian level, thus the need to assist them.

According to a resident, it is a good development for the community, adding that children of neighbouring Pakuru, Morakinyo, Adeleye, etc villages would also benefit from the facilities. The school is erected on the four plots of land donated by Alhaji AbdulRasheed Oladepo.

Over 50 people witnessed the inauguration, including , the Amir, Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat, Nigeria, Dr Mashhud Adenrele Fashola, the Chairman Humanity first Nigeria, Dr Abdul Yaqeen Habeeb, the Vice Chairman of the Humanity First Nigeria, Barrister Alatoye Abdul Azeez, the king of the town, Alhaji Saubana Raji. Also in attendance was the Sadr Majlis Ansarullah Nigeria, Alhaji Abdul Waheed Adeoye, the Head Women group, (Sadr Lajna Imaillah), Sister Thawfeeqah Aderoju Fagbolade, Maulana Zikrullah Ayyuba, the General Secretary of the Jamaat, Brother Abbas Iromini and many other dignitaries.