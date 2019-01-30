We are under threat in Ebonyi, APC tells Buhari

By Dennis Agbo

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, has reported to President Muhammadu Buhari that the party and indeed the entire opposition political parties in the state were under threat by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state.

The APC also alleged that the PDP in the state was planning to rig the elections by dressing thugs in security uniforms on the days of elections.

The party also alleged that all manners of neighbourhood security agencies were being prepared for the election and pleaded with President Buhari to intervene quickly.

APC governorship Candidate in the state, Chief Sonni Ogbuoji made the allegation when President Buhari campaigned in the state, yesterday.

Ogbuoji said “Mr. President, we live and campaign under siege as the state has sewn uniforms of security agencies for thugs that would be unleashed on the APC and the entire opposition on the election days to have their way.

“This state also has become the hotbed of impunity, security breach and the wanton violation of the rights of the citizens through very unconventional state bodies such as the Neighbourhood Watch armed to the teeth to browbeat the people. That has become our new normal

“We still wonder when military training left the military base in Abakaliki to the Unity Square and somewhere in the Ochudo city here in Abakaliki. Here and now, because of desperation, we battle the highest form of political intolerance where your posters and billboards and the entire APC haven’t the right to be seen as marauding bands of government take them down and beat up our members.”

President Buhari assured the people that his government will always be considerate and make Ebonyi a part of the nation that will never be forgotten in the development and advancement of the nation.

Buhari also promised that his policy will do better if voted into power again and advance the nation, while not leaving Ebonyi behind.

Nation Chairman of APC, Comrade Adms Oshiomhole urged the people of the state to vote massively for the party at all levels of elections to ensure that Ebonyi is truly an APC state and at the mainstream of national politics.