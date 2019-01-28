We are not part of those that sealed Onnoghen’s Chambers – Police.

By: Kingsley Omonobi-Abuja.

Authorities of the Nigerian Police Force on Monday washed their hands off reports concerning the sealing up of the chambers of Justice Walter Onnoghen, the embattled Chief Justice of Nigeria noting that the Supreme Court has its own security network which should be approached for comments on the matter.



A top Police officer told Vanguard when asked why security agencies sealed the chambers of the CJN and prevented his administrative staff from entering their offices to perform their duties, that if it is true security agencies sealed the chambers, the Police had nothing to do with it.

“If it was the Police, you would have seen the presence of our men and equipment displayed in strategic locations around the vicinity. I don’t think there is anything of such, so we are not involved. The Supreme Court has its own security architecture and personnel. They may have their reasons for any action they take which is outside our purview”, the officer said.