We are confident of winning forthcoming elections, says President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presided over the meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and said that the party was sure of victory in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking at the maiden meeting of the Council in Abuja, the President, however, warned the members of the Council not to rest even for a moment, appealing to them to dedicate and commit themselves to the task at hand.

“Even though we are confident of winning, I urge you to work as hard as you can so that we can maximize the scale and extent of our victory.

“I urge you to rise to the challenge of the great expectations this party and Nigerians have for you – and the confidence that I personally have in the ability of all of you to deliver.

“Needless to add, your selection was not easy, because in forming this council, the party settled only for the best.

“You are the cream of the party and I assure you that with unity of purpose and effective harmony and communication, there is no political opponent you cannot overcome,’’ Buhari said.

The president disclosed that the agenda for the meeting was to consider and approve the structure and operational modalities of the Presidential Campaign Council.

According to him, the meeting will also deliberate on the terms of reference of the various directorates with the Organogram that will determine how they will relate with each other, and how they they will eventually discharge their responsibilities in the campaign.

“I trust this will ensure a smooth campaign and a resounding victory for our party and its candidates.

While presenting the document containing the proposal on the structure and operational modalities of the council and directorates for the 2019 election to the members, President Buhari urged them to carefully read the documents and make observations designed to improve the party’s performances.(NAN)