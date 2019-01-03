Warri/Effurun Marathon: Nigerian athletes prepare for showdown

With a few months to the Warri /Effurun Peace Marathon, Nigerian long distance runners are gearing up to contest for the top prizes on offer in the 10km race, billed for March 31.

The race, which started in 2016 to promote cooperation and peaceful coexistence in the Warri/ Effurun communities, metamorphosed into a national competition, which top Nigerian runners like Deborah Pam and Fautina Ogah have graced.

“From what I have gathered; this year’s race will be tough. We have athletes who are training real hard with the hope of winning the top prize,” said coach Umoru Mohammed.

“It isn’t a small competition anymore, it is recognised by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria and so any performance that is done here is of international importance and so every athlete is taking it seriously,” he added.

Warri/Effurun peace marathon chief executive, Mrs Joyce Bozimo disclosed that arrangements are in top gear to make this year’s race a memorable experience for the athletes and spectators.