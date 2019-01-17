Vskit Video App hits 10 million users in Africa

An innovative Video App, Vskit designed purely for entertainment has reached a milestone of 10 million users in Africa with more than half of the users emanating from Google play Store while the other half from Palmstore.

Vskit , is an app for creating and sharing short interesting and funny videos for entertainment with its uniquely crafted algorithm that accurately connects users to Africa content has amassed huge followers within 8 months.

In a released statement, it is noted that once a user posts a video using Vskit app the video is immediately shared on Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or the link copied and shared on various social media platforms. In addition, it has a user-friendly interface, cool stickers, filters, special effects that represents several forms of unadulterated excitement.

The platform also has a means to propagate videos to various social media channels making it irresistible for users and the level of consistency the app has delivered continuously since inception.

Vskit presents a platform for self-expression as users especially young people yearn for any opportunity to showcase their talent(s) to the world, tell a story based on their habitual life activities or simply act silly or in hilarious fashion participating in a trendy challenge.

A typical example of the wide reach and uniqueness of Vskit to project skills to the world was “Shez_cute” who acquired over 100,000 fans within the space of 3 months by generating creative videos that have since become favourites amongst many users.

According to report, an annual growth in active mobile social users stand at 39% penetration, up 5% from 2017, an indication that the platform would continually grow in relevance as long as the app remain integrated to all the components of exciting content and trendy features that made its users fall in love with the app.

It has been confirmed that the platform valued its talents as their most important component of operation. Remarkably, Vskit organized a talent conference in Oct. 2018 and a billion Naira talent raising plan to get more talents on board, increased its reach and stay as one of the most download apps on Google play.

After attaining such a monumental milestone, it leaves a lot to be expected from the app in the nearest future as regards overall performance and retaining its stance as a medium for young people to express their individuality and record their wonderful life.