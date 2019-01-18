VP Osinbajo received by massive crowd as Family Chats reach Karo, Mpape, Kubwa

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo took his unique brand of campaigning to Karo, Mpape and Kubwa, all in the Federal Capital Territory on Thursday, 17 January.

The Vice President who was greeted by massive crowds shook hands with Nigerians as he took his campaign to the people directly.

Prof Osinbajo and President Muhammadu Buhari are seeking a second term on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress on Nigeria and have been campaigning across the country.

On Thursday, the VP kicked off his party’s Next Level campaign at Karu, where he received an enthusiastic welcome.

He then graced the Karu/Jikwoyi Progressive Women Forum as he continued community engagements with Nigerians at all levels.

From Karu, he went to to Mpape where he met and engaged with residents in the area, explaining what the government has been able to achieve and what they will do when re-elected.

After his Family Chat in Kubwa, Prof Osinbajo mounted a rostrum to acknowledge the crowd and delivered the message.

“All that we want to do today, is to just talk to you very briefly about what the government of President Muhammadu Buhari has in store for you at the Next Level.

“Already we have heard from the Minister of women affairs. She has told us what there is and what we intend to do.

But one thing I want to say to you, one thing I want to tell you is that the only way by which we can do the things we are doing and make sure that the money that this country has, is used for the people of this country is if our leaders don’t steal the money,” he said.

He then proceeded to visit Alhaji Aminu Yekini’s home where he discussed with the family and took pictures.