Vote party that understands your pains, PDP tells Nigerians

By Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—EDO State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said 2019 offers Nigerians the opportunity to express their displeasure and pains by exercising their franchise and voting for a political party that understands their pains.

In a New Year message to Nigerians in Benin City, yesterday, the state chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, said Nigerians should vote for a party that has the experience to turn the sorry state of affairs around and get Nigeria working again

Orbih said: “2019 presents new opportunities. We thank the good people of Edo State for their love, solidarity and support in these last 365 days.

“We are aware that these last couple of years, especially 2018, had been particularly challenging as a result of the policies and failure of the government to effectively manage the economy, widespread corruption, insecurity inadequate educational and healthcare facilities.

“This year offers Nigerians the opportunity to express their displeasure and their pains by exercising their franchise and voting for a political party that understands the pains of our people; a party that has the experience to turn the sorry state of affairs around and get Nigeria working again.

“PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, offers us the opportunity to halt the declining fortunes of our nation.

“There is menace of Boko Haram, the criminal gangs, ethnic militias and other security threats, which are reflections of All Progressives Congress, APC’s failed policies.

“We have nominated probably the best candidates for all positions. For the Senate, we have re-nominated Senators Matthew Urhoghide and Cliff Ordia, whose performances have been described as exhilarating and unequalled by their constituents.

“We are presenting Abubakar Momoh in Edo North and his antecedents speak for him.

“The nine House of Representatives candidates are heads and shoulder above their opponents and the 24 House of Assembly candidates will bring the zing back to legislative business in a House that has been reduced to a department of Government House by APC.”