Vote only those you can trust in Lagos, Archbishop Martins advises electorate

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has advised the electorate to vote into power in the 2019 general elections who they could trust.

Martins gave the advise at the solemn dedication ceremony of St John’s Catholic Church, Igando, Lagos.

He said voters should not engage in selling of their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) because many politicians were inducing intending voters to sell their conscience.

The archbishop said that people who did that were selling their birth rights and at the same time selling their future for just a few Naira notes.

According him, voters, politicians and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have various roles to play.

He therefore, called on INEC to provide conducive environment in ensuring peaceful conduct of the general elections and advised the politicians to play by the rules and not heat up the polity.

Rev. Fr Christian Echewodo, pleaded with the youths to be focused and not allow themselves to be used and dumped by politicians.

He advised that youths should shun political thuggery and not allow any politicians to ruin their future.

The catholic priest also said that the consecration of a church building marks an important moment in the life of any worshiping community.

He said that it represents the completion of a place of encounter with God and a place where people come to meet with God.

The Chairman, Dedication Planning Committee, Mr Martins Chukwunyem, told NAN that the church had been in existence for over 50 years, noting that what they were witnessing was the Lord’s doing.

Chukwunyem said that it was a day of joy and gladness, adding that even before the dedication, they had been enjoying blessings, favour and testimonies, so, members had every reason to thank God. (NAN)