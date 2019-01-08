Vote individual, not party, Omatseye advises electorate

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Professor Jim Omatseye has called on Nigerians to vote beyond party lines in the coming general election, advising them to focus on the capacity of candidates to deliver on campaign promises.

Omatseye, who spoke in Warri, Delta State, said President Muhammadu Buhari failed to meet the expectations of most Nigerians, stressing that he was not a politician.

According to him, “the time has come when Nigerians should take the bull by the horn and bring about positive change. My suggestion is that we should vote for those that can drive change regardless of political parties.

“Let us now focus on individuals rather than parties. All Progressives Congress, APC, and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have no ideology. People move from this party to the other not because of the programmes, but what they stand to gain.

“The time has come when we must focus on the individual. Let us ask what difference the politicians have made?

“I am not supporting anybody. Thank God the primaries have disarmed so many of them; the ones that survived the primaries, let us use our votes to remove them.

“One would only hope that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, does a good job. INEC was under Jonathan, when Jonathan lost election. The ones in charge of INEC should do a good job.”