Vote-buying putting Nigerians in Slavery – Ogundele

– Says He Desires to Be Nigerian President

By Victor Arjiromanus

Nigerian Businessman and philanthropist, Sijibomi Ogundele has called on politicians to be responsible and avoid vote buying in the forthcoming elections, saying that selling of votes is enslaving the people..

Speaking to journalists during the Manifesto presentation of Dr. Chimaobi Anyaso, Lagos, the CEO Sujimoto Construction, expressed his displeasure over some politicians that pay money to get the votes of electorates, but leave them suffering throughout their stay in power

He said, “vote buying is like a bank payment for slavery, immediately you pay your money to make people vote, then you’re putting people into slavery, not just for these generation, including the ones to come.

“When you negotiate the price for greatness you’re indirectly paying for the job. If you pay for vote buying, then you’re indirectly paying for lack of infrastructure, good healthcare, good road and better living in general.”

He lambasted young Nigerians who spend their time and energy in being willing tools in the hands of unscrupulous politicians. He advised them to change such attitude and make good use of their time.

Expressing his joy over the entrant of young business men into the political space, such as Oil magnate, Dr. Chimaobi Anyanso, Sijibomi said, “I am so happy to be part of this movement to lead the country by young minds and I believe that this is the part all the people of Nigeria must take. It is an example that you’re not too young to run, which is in accordance with my belief that nobody is too young to run So, this is a wakeup call to our generation and anybody who want to be a politician.

“I am very happy for this development and am hoping and praying and I know that we are going to face the battle very well and win.

Revealing his desire of becoming the president of Nigeria in future when asked by Journalists of his intention to join politics, he Said ‘’I am not thinking about going into politics now, but if I will, I am going to run for the presidency’’