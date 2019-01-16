Vote Buhari to complete 2nd Niger Bridge, Lauretta Onochie advises Igbo

By Nwafor Sunday

The social media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, Thursday advised Igbo to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the forthcoming February election.

Disclosing this via her official facebook handle, Onochie noted that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, abandoned the bridge and focused more on looting, pilfering and inhumane treatment.

Onochie however, charged Igbo and all Nigerians to vote for her principal who is the ‘CompleterGeneral’, noting that any mistake made during the election would give birth to another miserable life.

“We must not let this project fall into the hands of those who are experts in abandoning projects. Let’s vote for the #CompleterGeneral so that we can have a completed bridge that will serve us all”, she said.

Read her full statement below:

The 2nd Niger Bridge, like the existing Bridge, will connect Asaba in Delta State and Onitsha in Anambra State, across the River Niger.

The existing Bridge was constructed in 1965

Facts about 2nd Niger Bridge Project:

Phase 1 comprises a total of 11.9km in length: 1.6km Main Bridge

10.3km 6-Lane Approach Road (~3km in Asaba & ~7km in Onitsha)

The estimated completion date of Phase 1 is February 2022.

Phase 1 also includes:

Toll Plaza (Asaba Side)

Owerri Interchange(Onitshas)

Smaller Bridges (Oko Amakom & Atani)

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration paid N33 billion for the Project in Q3 2018.

Under the PDP 16 years of inhuman plundering, looting and pilfering, the 2nd Niger Bridge was a tale by the moonlight.

President Buhari is a committed nationalist, he does not tell tales. He matches words with action.

We must not let this project fall into the hands of those who are experts in abandoning projects.

Let’s vote for the #CompleterGeneral so that we can have a completed bridge that will serve us all.