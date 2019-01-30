Vote Atiku Abubakar for revival, Wike tells Nigerians

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has called on Nigerians to establish the platform for swift revival of the country by voting for Atiku Abubakar in the February 16 presidential election.

This is as thousands of Gokana people defied a downpour for close to two hours, celebrating Governor Wike’s projects, assuring him of their votes.

While addressing the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, campaign rally at Gokana council of the state yesterday, Wike said Nigeria will not survive another four years of Buhari’s government.

His words: “We have the opportunity to chart a new direction for the country. Another four years of this failed All Progressives Congress, APC, Federal Government would mean countless deaths and excessive suffering.

“Atiku Abubakar will bring to bear his experiences in job creation and administration to transform the country and help us recover from the failures of Buhari.”

He urged the people to always seek freedom for the good of the country, urging them to challenge dictator-ship with their votes.