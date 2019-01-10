Violence: Rein-in your men now, PDP tells APC, Police

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO), Thursday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Police of fomenting crises and violent attacks against its members and cautioned that Nigerians may no longer continue to tolerate such incendiary acts ahead of the elections.

The PPCO particularly condemns in totality, Wednesday’s unwarranted attack and use of brute force, including firing of tear gas by the Police against thousands of law-abiding members of the PDP in Gumel, Jigawa state, on instigation of agents of Buhari Presidency and the APC to forcefully stop our rally in the state.

EFCC storms Jigawa over funds diversion allegation

The PPCO equally condemns the unprovoked invasion and violent attack on the Ondo state campaign office of the PDP presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku, by armed thugs sponsored by the APC.

This is in addition to series of other attacks by the APC and the police, including arresting and detaining our members on trumped-up charges, as well as pulling down our campaign materials in various states of the federation.

It is now clear that the Buhari Presidency, having realized that their smear campaigns against our party and Presidential candidate cannot change the resolve by Nigerians to rally behind our Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has now resorted to physically attacking and unleashing violence against our members.

You’re APC’s Agent, Impostor, PDP Tells Buruji

We know that the Buhari Presidency had to deploy brute force to disrupt our rally in Jigawa state when it realized that the rally will amplify and reinforce President Buhari and APC’s rejection, particularly in their supposed stronghold, the North West.

Police now have the order to harass, intimidate and unleash violence on our members in a bid to intimidate and instill fear in our people across the nation

This informed the ferociousness exhibited by the police in the Jigawa attack where many PDP members were manhandled, injured and traumatized by armed policemen despite the fact that our party obtained official permission from the Police and the Directorate of State Services (DSS) for the rally.

Moreover, we have it on good authority that the attack on our Presidential campaign office in Ondo was coordinated by the APC, which is now in frenetic mode over the soaring popularity of our party and Presidential candidate in the South West geo-political zone.

APC lucky to have Oshiomhole — Lamido Adamawa

The PPCO invites Nigerians and the international community to note this dangerous dimension, which holds an ominous sign that the 2019 election is already under siege by the Buhari Presidency and the APC, who have now listed the Police as an instrument of terror against Nigerians.

The APC and Buhari Presidency is putting security agencies, particularly, the police, on collision course with the citizens and this portends great danger to our democracy and corporate existence as a nation, as Nigerians will never succumb to any instrument of intimidation.

2019: Stop use of gutter language, PDP replies Tinubu

The PPCO urges President Buhari to come to terms with the fact that Nigerians are fed up with his incompetent, corrupt and anti-people administration. They now prefer Atiku Abubakar as their next President and no amount of brutality, intimidation and violence against the people will change their resolve.