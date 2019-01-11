Violence: APC suspends rallies, initiates house-to-house campaigns

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

FOLLOWING violence that rocked the All Progressives Congress, APC, official campaign flag-off in Lagos State, where lives were reportedly lost, the party executive has suspended public rallies and adopted house to house campaign.

The suspension was announced, in a statement by the state Secretary of the party, Dr. Wale Ahmed.

The statement sent across to APC members, read: “Dear leaders/party members. This is to let you know there will be no campaign rally in Alimosho. We are all enjoined to embark on house-to-house campaign in the meantime while we await the date of the next rally.”

Meantime, Vanguard gathered that the APC Governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has paid an unscheduled visit to recuperating MC Oluomo to express sympathy and wish him speedy recovery.

However, Seigo and other prominent leaders of the union had been declared wanted by Police while several others have been arrested for further investigations and prosecution.

Also, one of the persons killed during the violence, simply identified as Afeez Ismail, A.K.A, “Legacy.” has been buried according to Islamic rites.

He was said to have been shot while trying to protect his principal, Seigo from being attacked by members of the rival gang.

However, fear is rife among residents of the state of a possible reprisal attack from the other group, which has made many to avoid Oshodi, and Island areas, the base of the two groups, especially in the evening to avoid being caught in likely attack.