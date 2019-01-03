Breaking News
Villarreal vs Real Madrid: Chukwueze predicts upset win

On 2:52 am by Emmanuel Okogba

Up and coming Nigerian striker, Samuel Chukwueze said his club, Villarreal, can surprise visiting Real Madrid today, when both teams clash in a rescheduled Spanish LaLiga match.

The former Golden Eaglets star, has been a revelation at Villarreal this season and according to him, a win against the reigning European champions, will boost Villarreal for the new year.

“I’m 120% ready for the match; it won’t be an easy match but hopefully we can get the desired result. We have trained hard for the match and can’t wait.

“They are a good side with lots of world-class players but big names don’t play football and hopefully we can surprise them and give our fans a perfect New Year present,” Chukwueze said. He added that his hopes and aspiration in 2019, was to continue to improve in all aspects of the game.


