Village Head, bizman abducted in Katsina

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—Barely a week that Governor Bello Masari of Katsina State said the state is under siege, gunmen abducted the Village Head of Zandam ward, Jibia Local Government Area, Babangida Lawal and another businessman, Murtala Rabe, Sunday night.

The District head of Zandam ward, Nura Suleiman, who confirmed the news of the abduction of the duo yesterday, said they were kidnapped in their homes around 10pm on Sunday night.

Suleiman said the kidnappers are yet to make any contact for ransom.

Other sources in the area said the kidnappers severely beat up some villagers, who attempted to rescue the victims.

When contacted the spokesman of Katsina state police command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident saying “police are making effort to rescue them.”