Victory over Boko Haram terrorists very near – Buratai

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Friday, charged troops in the North East to pursue and neutralise Boko Haram terrorists to “eternity.’’

Just in: Exercise Egwu Eke III: Python now to dance nationwide – Army

Buratai gave the charge in a message of commendation to the troops.

He said he was delighted “to receive the good news of their “triumphant entry, clearing of the strategic town of Baga and neutralising the terrorists that tested our might some days back.’’

“Your efforts and open display of gallantry, as well as patriotism that brought about this unprecedented feat, gladdened my heart, all Nigerians and indeed, peace loving people around the world.

“I am very proud of you all.

“I would like to enjoin you to consolidate on these gains by continuous pursuit of these criminal terrorists and neutralise them to eternity.

“You should be more proactive and continue with the clearance operations on any known Boko Haram terrorists’ hideouts in your respective areas of responsibilities,’’ the army chief further charged.

He assured them that the army would continue to provide all the needed support to ensure that they succeed in “this noble task.

“I have directed for more replenishment and special welfare packages for you all which will be made known by your various Commanders.

“I want you to invoke the spirit of courage and bravery that the Nigerian military is noted for, the world over. Victory is very near.

“Definitely, you are the ones that will make it nearer and sweeter,’’ he said.

Buratai expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for his continued support, political will and guidance which made the modest accomplishment (routing of terrorists from Baga and other areas) possible.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes and wish all those wounded in action speedy recovery.

“Once more, I am proud of you all, you should continue to be motivated, maintain the momentum and the fight against the criminal terrorists until you clear them out anywhere they are hibernating on our territory.

“Well done our gallant troops, sustain the offensive and be assured of our total support.’’

The army chief specifically commended the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj,-Gen. Benson Akinroluyo, Commander, newly created Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Maj,-Gen. M.G. Alli and Commander Sector 3 Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. O.T. Akinjobi.

Others who received his commendation are Commander 707 Special Forces Brigade, Brig.-Gen. D.O. Donibo, Commander of Integrated Fire Support Centre, Brig.-Gen. B.R. Sinjen, Chief of Staff, Nigerian Army Special Forces Command (ASFC), Brig.-Gen. M.L.D. Saraso and Commander of NASFC Military Intelligence Brig.-Col. A.A. Idris,

Also, he commended Commander, Integrated Logistic, Col. C. Ochimana, Commander of the Armed Forces Special Forces, Commander (Nigerian Navy) G.B Osuobeni and Commanding Officer of 123 Battalion, Maj. L.A. Balogun.

Buratai also commended Commanding Officer of Army Headquarters Strike Group, Maj. M.T. Nasiru.

“My special commendation goes to all the gallant officers and soldiers, ratings, airmen and the Civilian JTF that fought tirelessly and supported in liberating all those areas infested by the criminal Boko Haram terrorists,’’ he said. (NAN)