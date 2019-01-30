Victims of armed bandits attack in Kwara get relief materials

By Wole Mosadomi

Minna—Residents of four communities in Kwara State numbering over 1,000 attacked and displaced by bandits few months ago have received relief materials from the Federal Government.

They received food items and building materials worth millions of Naira.

Head of Operations, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, in charge of Niger and Kwara states, Mrs Lydia Madu, who led NEMA team in the distribution exercise, told journalists in Minna, Niger State, yesterday, that the communities affected are Woro, Nukku, Worumskoto and Tunganmaje.

She said during the attack, many lives were lost, houses razed and farm lands destroyed, noting that out of fear, the surviving community members fled the war-torn area to resettle in another community.

The relief materials distributed to the displaced persons included 600 bags of rice, 200 bags of beans, 300 bags of gari, 300 kegs of vegetable oil, 200 cartons of tomatoes, building materials including 300 bundles of roofing sheets,150 bags of roofing nail, 100 bags of zinc nail and 600 bags of cement.