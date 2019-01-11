Verdict of history’ll be hard on Sylva – Dickson

The Bayelsa State Governor, Honourable Henry Seriake Dickson, has said that the verdict of history would be hard on former Governor of the state, Timipre Sylva for allegedly filing the state.

According to Dickson, politicians who betrayed the opportunities given to them to serve and who abuse state resources by using it to lure Bayelsa youths to violence would face condemnation in the courts of posterity.

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, claimed that some politicians are buying guns for Bayelsa youths, saying such nefarious acts fans the embers of violence in the state. He said such politicians would never go scot-free.

Dickson was reacting to a recent report which claimed Sylva alleged there was media plot by the governor to pitch him against the Chief of Staff to the President, ABBA Kyari.

He said while genuine and responsible political leaders respond to real issues, that “Sylva had continually showed that he is yet to extricate himself from the agony of excruciating rejection by Bayelsa people at the polls.”

Soriwei said that Governor Dickson is too occupied with the effective execution of his responsibilities as Governor of Bayelsa State to devote attention to trivialities especially imagined media reports.

He said that it was the determination of Governor Dickson to finish his administration well and strong, insisting the Sylva was one distraction which serious leaders should avoid.

Soriwei said that Sylva’s statement was a product of blackmail inspired by the feared and anticipated consequences of hidden guilt.

He said it was rather “sad that Sylva, in his desperation to prove his political relevance to his political overlords, saw casting aspersions on Dickson as the only route to political relevance.

He said, “Again, we are constrained to react to spurious claims and distractions from Sylva and his cohorts who are bent on misinforming the Nigerian public.

“While it is the standard for genuine leaders and serious members to respond to real issues, Sylva is yet to recover from bitterness occasion by his excruciating rejection by his own people.

“Now that Sylva knows that a leaked audio is not emanating from Bayelsa, he may try to catch some sleep. Dickson has great plans for Bayelsa and Sylva is a costly distraction no leader would want to afford.

“The recent invectives from Sylva are a product of Blackmail inspired by consequences of some tormenting sense of guilt. When Sylva talks about conscience, Bayelsans shiver! There couldn’t have been better way to advertise hypocrisy.

“While Sylva is worrying over the imagined consequences of a badly buried corpse, we are mindful to remind him once again that the only thing in hot pursuit of him is his shadow.

“When he looks back, he shall find no Dickson. The Governor is miles ahead of him,” the statement said.