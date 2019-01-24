Verbal attacks on Osoba, uncharitable — Ogun APC

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ogun State, yesterday, described as “uncharitable, uncultured and unbecoming”, the recent verbal attacks on the former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, by the governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement, APM, Mr. Kunle Akinlade.

In a statement, by the Publicity Secretary of the APC Executive Caretaker Committee in Ogun State, Mr. Tunde Oladunjoye, the party said the unprovoked attacks on Osoba only showed that “Akinlade is true to type, having recently announced who his mentor is. It therefore follows that since his mentor had disparaged Pa Osoba severally after being helped into office, it would be an act of disloyalty in servitude for the candidate not to follow in the strides of his professed mentor, and attack the 80 year-old-man, who was governor of Ogun State when Akinlade was probably in elementary school.”

The statement reads in part: “While we see the attack on Pa Osoba as the vituperations of a frustrated infantile candidate, who sees a whopping, imminent and inevitable defeat staring him in the face, we are however duty-bound to urge him to stop insulting the collective intelligence of Ogun people with his trite claim that he participated and was cheated during the APC gubernatorial primary of October 3, 2018. This is very far from the truth. We challenge the candidate to show proofs of his participation in the primaries conducted on 3rd October, 2018, by the National Working Committee of the APC to the whole world.”

“His allegation that the APC plans to rig the coming governorship election is just as baseless and spurious. Such allegation does not match the reality on ground in Ogun State as the rapidly overwhelming popularity of our candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who has demonstrated his being a thoroughbred Omoluwabi, continues to drum home his imminent victory to his opponents.

“Finally, our advice is for the candidate and his mentor, for whom he is a mascot, to prepare to give full account, now or in the nearest future, on the source of the billions of naira being spent on their teething party, which are definitely in contravention of the Electoral Act.”