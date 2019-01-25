VAT increase, insensitivity to plight of Nigerians – ANN

Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) has described the plan by the Federal Government to increase the Value Added Tax (VAT) from the current five percent to 7.5% as utter wickedness and insensitivity to the plight of the common Nigerian.

Lanre Oyegbola, Director General, ANN 2019 Presidential Campaign, said in a statement that the additional 2.5 percent of VAT would automatically increase the shelf price of most items from the moment it is implemented, adding that this would create a ripple effect across both formal and informal sector.

In his statement, Oyegbola noted that the APC led government is a government that gives with one hand and collects with another hand and maintained that this has become obvious in the timing of the announced increase in VAT.

“How can anyone explain the fact that whilst the President Muhammadu Buhari led government is yet to finalize and agree on the minimum wage deal with labour, the same government is at the same time increasing VAT. On one hand, it gives and collects on another. This is nothing but a show of deception and insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians,” he said.

He, therefore, called on every Nigerian to ensure that they reject every form of deceit this government might bring to the table and stay through the loud and unequivocal rejection for this kind of wickedness against the people of Nigeria by continuing to ensure that they vote against the twin of APC and PDP come February 16, 2019.