VanguardDiscourse: FG must grant education, health sector tax holiday – LCCI

By Prince Okafor

The Director General of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muda Yusuf, has called on the Federal Government to grant the education and the health sector tax holiday, to help mitigate the imminent social crisis bewildering the sectors.



Muda made this known during a panel section at the Vanguard Economic Discourse on Human development index Vs economic growth in Lagos

According to him, “The public and primary schools have practically collapsed. The public health institutions are practically collapse.

“We find a situation today where you have more private schools in many of the states they are public schools. We are faced with a situation today where we have more private hospitals than the public hospitals, that goes to show the role that private hospitals are playing even in the social sector space.

“It also underscores the fact that the resources of the states are dwindling by the day and making it difficult for the government to discharge some of its fundamental obligations in the social space namely, issue of educations, health and even security.

“The Federal Government should not be tasking a private school, either primary, secondary or university the way you are tasking a bank or an oil company, because they are helping to support the government to deliver on some key social objective.

“We should grant them complete tax holiday and all the input into the educational sector, either education material, laboratory materials all this should come into the country free of import duty. So that the private sector may be able to complement the effort of the government in delivering quality human capital because we need human capital to drive the economy.”