VanguardDiscourse: Experts laud Vanguard newspaper

Huffed at the report by the Brookings Institution that Nigeria in 2018 overtook India as the nation with the highest number of extremely poor people, Vanguard newspaper, Thursday organized an event tagged ‘Vanguard Economic Discourse’ graced by experts to proffer solutions to the problems bedeviling the country’s economy.

The event which kicked off at exert 10:30 saw the Editor-in-chief of Vanguard, Gbenga Adefaye, speak of the rationale for the medium choice of the topic.

His words, “We want a peaceful and economic viable country that will compete with the first world countries”.

On his own the chairman of the occasion, Former Minister of National Planning, Dr. Shamsuddeen Usman, who on his keynote address spoke highly of the topic and commended Vanguard for the choice of the topic.

He promised to summarize and through more light, on the topic before the end of the programme.

Moreover, the keynote speaker, Mr. Fola Adeola, reeled out the immediate problems fighting the economy and unraveled palliative measures that can put an end to the human development problem.

Speaking on the country’s current condition Adeola said that we have over 87 million Nigerians in extreme poverty.

He equally said that Nigeria is irresponsibly procreating every minute, noting that the act stands as a challenge to any the economic policy created by any government. Illiteracy, corruption, Crookedness etc are factors bedeviling government policies and human development index.