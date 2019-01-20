Uwheru PDP political office holders empower party members

As part of Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa’s plans to put smiles on the faces of party members and Deltans through his empowerment programme, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, political office holders in Uwheru kingdom, Ughelli North local government area of Delta State, at the weekend empowered over forty party faithful from the area.

Speaking to newsmen at the ceremony, Hon. Jim Omokoro, who spoke to newsmen on behalf of other political office holders, said the empowerment exercise has been on for some time now with beneficiaries going home with a minimum of Ten thousand naira (N10,000) every month.

Omokoro explained that the monthly empowerment which is the initiative of their leader, Prof. Patrick Muoboghare, is to complement the effort of the state governor in his empowerment scheme, which the political office holders from the Uwheru keyed into by pulling out sum from their monthly take home to empower party members.

While commending other donors who have made the empowerment a huge success since its inception, Omokoro said apart from their party members who have been benefiting from the exercise, other non party members had also been carried along for them to feel the magnanimous nature of Okowa’s-led administration. .