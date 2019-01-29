URUAN RESIDENTS TO A’IBOM GOV: You promised, you delivered, we’ll vote for you

By Chioma Onuegbu

COMMUNITY leaders and inhabitants of Uruan Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, have said they would vote once more for the governor of the state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, because he delivered on the undertakings he made to them during his 2015 campaign.

One of the leaders, Obong Peter Atakpo, who spoke when the governor visited the area to seek support for the second term, said:

“We had no roads and you promised to give us roads and you have given us Uyo Itam-Ibiaku-Uruan, Planet FM, Mbiaya-Ita-Ikpa – Mbikong-Idu roads.

“You promised to rehabilitate the General Hospital, Ituk Mbang, and you kept your promise. Thank you that you did not lie to us. That is why we have the confidence that you will do more for us in your second term. We are solidly behind you,” he asserted.

Obong Atakpo said Governor Emmanuel is the first civilian governor of the state to remember Uruan Local Government through the siting of development projects such as Adadia/Use Cattle Ranch and Oil Refinery in Ndon Ebom community, particularly the rehabilitation of the Ituk Mbang General Hospital that was in ruins.

“You have done so much for Uruan. You are the best governor we have seen bringing development to this area. And I want to place on record that you are the first governor to fulfill the promise made to Uruan people since the creation of this state. No other government has touched or impacted the lives of Uruan people. We will support you to return to office because we are very happy with your government,” he stated.

Similarly, a youth of the area, Anthony Akan said: “We are supporting this governor to come back so that he will continue the development projects he has started in our communities. For many years, Uruan youths prayed for a governor that will come and bring development to our area. And we know that when the cattle ranch and the refinery projects which are almost completed are completed, the youths will benefit.

“We are not praying for such people-oriented projects to be abandoned. That is why we are supporting this governor to come back. God used this government to answer our prayers for accessible roads.

“Today, Uruan has a functioning General Hospital. That hospital was in a very sorry state. Patients were no longer going there, our people had to travel long distances for healthcare services. In fact, the upgrading of that General Hospital with modern facilities is a big thing that has happened to Uruan people,” he added

NDV, however, observed that besides the renovation of many dilapidated buildings and equipping them with modern facilities, the School of Nursing and Staff quarters were yet to be renovated.

Contacted, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, explained that the rehabilitation of the hospital was planned in two phases, noting that the first phase which included the parameter fencing to secure the compound, had been completed

“We have not yet rehabilitated the buildings behind, including the School of Nursing and staff quarters. That will be done during the Phase II, but the proposal I presented for the Phase II has been approved. We decided to take it in stages because we want it to be a standard,” he said.

Dr Ukpong said the governor decided to upgrade the General Hospitals across the state because he was not happy over the neglect in the health sector, adding that so far, no fewer than seven were being rehabilitated and upgraded across the three senatorial districts.