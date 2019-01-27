Urhobos should give Okowa highest number of votes—Majemite

The chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council, Delta Central chapter, Olorogun Fred Okiemute Majemite, has urged electorate in Delta Central and indeed Urhobo nation, to ensure that their votes for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the PDP surpass the votes of other senatorial districts and ethnic groups in the state in the forthcoming general elections.

Majemite who was speaking during the formal inauguration of the sub-committees of the campaign council in Delta Central at Ugboroke in Uvwie Local Government Area last weekend, explained that the call was made owing to the fact that Governor Okowa has done so much for Delta Central, and indeed, the Urhobo nation, saying that “to whom much is given much is expected.”

He notied that no administration in the state has done so much for the Urhobos more than Okowa’s regime, advising them to shun the politics of ethnicity and give their total support to the governor in the forthcoming general elections to reciprocate his goodwill for the Urhobo nation.

He added that: “From all indications, Governor Okowa has won the election already, so we should not just be counted as those that voted for him, but we should ensure that our votes for him surpass the votes of others, so that we can tell the governor that we supported you immensely in 2019 , and therefore tell him to support us in 2023 in producing the governor of the state.”

UPN canvasses for Okowa’s re-election

Majemite who congratulated members of the newly inaugurated committees, noted that their appointment was based on their integrity and commitment to the party and as such, should do their best to achieve the purpose for which the committees were set up .

He then warned that PDP cannot afford to lose any seat in the forthcoming elections in Delta Central.

While stressing the need for the committees to be committed to their works, he told members of the committees to be mindful of the fact that the main opposition to Governor Okowa is from Delta Central Senatorial District.

The front line politician also told members of the committees to know that they are working for themselves and not just for Governor Okowa and the party.

Majemite, however, expressed optimism that Governor Okowa and PDP will sweep the polls in the forthcoming general elections, saying that ” His Excellency, the governor has done so much for us to campaign with ”

The event was well attended by distinguished party members in Delta Central Senatorial Districts.