Urhobo Group condemns Ogboru over attack on Gbagi

The Delta Centre Political Movement, an umbrella body for political elites in Urhobo land, has condemned the recent attack on the former Minister of Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi by the Delta State gubernatorial candidate of the All People’s Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru.

The group in a statement by its chairman, Dr. Ejiroghene Akpobomena said Chief Ogboru erred and acted in gross and deliberate ignorance, disgruntled and disrespectful manner by referring to Olorogun Gbagi as an empty barrel.

The group stated that Chief Ogboru’s actions and utterances are manifest indication of climax of pernicious ingratitude and inordinate ambition to become the governor of Delta State at all cost at the peril of Deltans and total retrogression of the state.

The group pointed out that Olorogun Gbagi is about the most self-made and fulfilled individual and philanthropist, investor and industrialist in Delta State. The group added that Chief Gbagi remained one of the most prominent, politically focused and selfless Urhobo son who has contributed not only to the sustainable development of Urhobo land but the entire Delta State and Nigeria.

The group wondered why Chief Ogboru should insult a great man such as Olorogun Gbagi who facilitated Ogboru’s return to Nigeria after Ogboru had spent years in exile, and same Ogboru had sworn not to contest any political position in the country.

The group further noted that Olorogun Gbagi only stated the truth that there was an understanding on power rotation among the three Senatorial Districts in the state and that it was the turn of Delta North to complete its circle through the re-election of the current governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

The group described Chief Ogboru as a political prostitute and electoral contractor who uses his political ambition to deceive the people and cause commotion and violence in Delta state during gubernatorial elections.

The group thus called on Olorogun Gbagi to continue with his good work in Delta State and Nigeria.