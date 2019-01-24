UPU not going back on establishment of Mukoro Mowoe Varsity – Taiga

By Perez Brisbe & Ochuko Akuopha

UGHELLI—PRESIDENT General of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Olorogun Moses Taiga, has said his administration will not go back on its resolve to establish Mukoro Mowoe University.

Tambuwal cautions journalists on fake news

Speaking when the leadership of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Delta State Council, paid him a courtesy visit at his Okpare-Olomu country home, Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, Taiga noted that the university is aimed at celebrating and immortalising Mukoro Mowoe, who he said took UPU to great heights.

Describing his administration as result oriented, he said the union was in constant touch with the Nigeria Universities Commission, NUC, adding “we are looking at sites in Urhobo land. It may be a multi-campus university.”

He said UPU had concluded plans to set up the Ukugbe Micro Finance Bank to tackle the problem of inability of unemployed Urhobo youths and indigent women to access funds to set up small and medium scale businesses.

Earlier in his remarks, the state NUJ Chairman, Mr. Michael Ikeogwu, called for synergy between UPU and NUJ.

“The responsibility of journalists, as watchdog of the society, cannot be overemphasised,” he said, describing Taiga as an astute community leader and philanthropist.