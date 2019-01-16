UPN canvasses for Okowa’s re-election

By Jimitota Onoyume & Festus Ahon

PROMINENT Urhobo, on the platform of Urhobo Progressives Network, UPN, have called for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, stressing that all ethnic groups in the state should respect the rotation arrangement that had seen the governorship seat rotate among the three senatorial districts since 1999.

Addressing journalists in Warri, Delta State, Director General of the group, Chief Emmanuel Okumagba, flanked by other officers of the group, commended Okowa for his achievements so far, adding that the governor had transformed several communities to modern cities.

He said: “Given the unwritten agreement for the rotation of the governorship position among the three senatorial districts, our stands is that UPN, unequivocally supports Okowa to be re-elected for a second tenure in line with existing facts.

“In this regard, the Urhobo Progressive Network, hereby, calls on all our Urhobo sons and daughters to vote en mass for Okowa in the interest of justice, equity and fair play.”

“We are persuaded that given the present momentum of performance and considering the improved inflow into the state, Governor Okowa will surely do much better and greatly surpass his present performance in his second term” the group said.

Some officers of the group at the briefing were Chief Tony Onoharigho, Patron, Dr Peter Ebiren, Deputy DG, Operations, Chief Olori Magege, Publicity Secretary, Abel Oshevire, Secretary, Chief Kenneth Iwhewhe, Director Planning and Implementation, Chief Warri Goodday, Organising Secretary.