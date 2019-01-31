Update: Jigawa, partners offer free eye surgery to 6,500 patients – Official

Dutse – The Jigawa government and partners will provide free eye surgery to no fewer than 6,500 visually impaired persons in the state.



Jigawa is working in collaboration with Health and Development Support Programme (HANDS) and Commonwealth Organization for the programme.

Dr Abdurrahman Ashiru, the Coordinator, Eye Care and Neglected Tropical Diseases in the state, made this known in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Ashiru said trained case finders were already engaged to identify deserving persons with eye challenges across the 27 Local government areas of the state to benefit from the gesture.

He explained that the beneficiaries would be selected from each of the 287 wards of the state by the trained cases finders.

The coordinator added that the gesture would assist persons with trachomatous trichiasis disease regain their lost sights.

According to him, the two-month exercise has already commenced in three local government areas of Birnin-Kudu, Dutse and Gwaram.

He added that the other councils would benefit from the programme which would last until December 2020.

Ashiru, therefore, advised the beneficiaries to comply with directives of the surgeons after the exercise to ensure speedy healing.

“Drugs will be given to each beneficiary for free after the surgery,” he added. (NAN)