Unseeded Collins storms into Australian Open semi-finals

Unseeded American Danielle Collins came back from a set down on Tuesday to defeat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2-6 7-5 6-1 and reach the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old, who had never won a Grand Slam match before the tournament, was trounced in the first set, after the Russian shot to a 4-1 lead.

But she turned the momentum round in the second, when she in turn pulled ahead 4-1.

She couldn’t maintain it, after Pavlyuchenkova broke back and held to level at 5-5, though she eventually broke the Russian again to take it.

In the deciding set, she stormed to a 5-0 lead, and though the Russian managed to pull one back, Collins maintained her compsure to serve out the set and the match.(dpa/NAN)