Unemployment: NDE begins training of 6,200 youths, women in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-THE National Directorate of Employment, NDE, in Ebonyi State, weekend, stated that it has put modalities in place for the training of 6,200 unemployed graduates and non-graduates across the three senatorial zones of the state.

To achieve this goal, the agency in collaboration with the state government flagged off the Basic and Advanced National Open Apprenticeship Scheme and the Environmental Beautification Scheme under the Special Public Works Department of the NDE both at the main bowl of Unity Square and its conference hall in Abakaliki.

According to the Director-General of NDE, Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu represented by the State Coordinator, Mr. Marcel Igboanude, 300 youths would be trained in Vocational Skills Acquisition, 50 in Environmental Beautification Scheme, EBTS, 150 in Agricultural skills while 5,000 would be trained in Entrepreneurship Skills in preparation for loan collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN under the Agriculture, Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme and 700 in Cosmetology in the state.

He called on the beneficiaries who were drawn from the three senatorial zones of the state to make judicious use of the trainings to impact positively on their families and the society at large.

“These trainings are for all Nigerians irrespective of state of origin. The purpose is to curb the menace of unemployment affecting our youths. It is expected that certain percentage of the youths will be resettled after the training. Attendance to the training will constitute 70 per cent of the evaluation or yardstick to be used during the exercise.”

In his remarks, the Director, Special Public Works Department of NDE, Abuja, Mr. Cyril Offiong represented by a Deputy Director in the Department, Engr. Anthony Okum stated that vocational skills were central to human survival as it is a vehicle for one to reassert one’s dignity, occupy a productive place and feel useful and contribute positively to the family and society at large.

“Don’t joke with these trainings. They will help you become self-reliant and useful economically. As you are empowered, you stand the chance of equally empowering others in your locality and even your family members. Your future is now. Don’t waste it on frivolities.”

Also, the Director of Vocational Skills Development Department, Engr. Umar Mani represented by an Assitant Director in the Department of NDE, Abuja, Comrade Obinna Offia charged the trainees not to be distracted by the little stipends they will be paid during the duration of the training exercise as the skills they were meant to acquire was more important.