Unconstitutional acts of Rev Dr Supo Ayokunle against New Glory Baptist Church, Agbowo

We, the members of the Church Council, on behalf of the entire members of New Glory Baptist Church, Agbowo, Ibadan (former Ajegunle Baptist Church, Agbowo, Ibadan) were greatly embarrassed by a newspaper advertorial on page 7 of Nigerian Tribune of Saturday, 19 January, 2019 titled ‘Disciplinary Action’ and signed by Rev. Dr. Olumide Kehinde, the Chairman of Nigerian Baptist Convention.

In the advertorial, the author directed all churches, Associations, Conferences, organs, institutions and agencies of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC) as well as the general public not to recognize Rev. Dr. Oyewole Oyekan as a minister of the Nigerian Baptist Convention henceforth.

As the employer of the Church Pastor, the power to fire him also resides with us. We have never complained to any Convention organ that we are tired of the services of the Church Pastor nor have we ever written to the Convention about his misdemeanor at any time since he assumed the leadership of the church. We were, therefore, rudely shocked because neither the Church Pastor nor any member of the church was served the letter. The Convention President and the Chairman of the Convention, have, by this act, usurped the powers of the church.

The Baptist denomination prides itself on congregational polity and autonomy of the local Baptist Church, among other core values. But Rev Dr Supo Ayokunle has jettisoned these and embraced authoritarian and presidential styles. He has no regard for the decision of our Church-in-Conference (the highest decision-making body on any issue affecting a local Baptist Church).

It is surprising that Rev Dr Olumide Kehinde, who is the Chairman of Nigerian Baptist Convention, in the newspaper publication, claimed that the decision in the letter he wrote was that of the Ministerial Board, when there was no Ministerial Board meeting at all on this.

Is this not fraudulent? He fraudulently backdated the letter posted on the Facebook page of Nigerian Baptist Convention to January 9, 2019 because we said the one authored by S.I. Koshoedo, Esq (a legal practitioner who ought to know the consequences of his action and inaction when a matter is pending in the High Court of Justice, Ring Road Ibadan and all court processes were served on him and fully acknowledged) and posted on the Facebook page of the Convention on Tuesday, 15 January, 2019 was not dated.

erhaps, while trying to cover the illegality orchestrated by Rev Dr Supo Ayokunle, Rev Dr Olumide Kehinde did not remember that, on Sunday, January 13, 2019, Rev Dr Supo Ayokunle sent some Convention officers to disrupt our service. How come they did not show this letter or mention it at all that day?

Neither the Church Secretary nor the Church Pastor has received, let alone acknowledged, any letter from Nigerian Baptist Convention on this matter. They chose to put this across on the social media but we believe the Nigerian Baptist Convention is much more honourable, reputable and administratively more organized than this. We wonder when the social media platforms became the official means through which Nigerian Baptist Convention now passes vital information that relates to a church and a pastor.

Is the Convention now a virtual entity? When does it even become the responsibility of the Chairman of the Convention to sign such a letter? Is it not also absurd that the letter found in the newspaper is different from the one on social media platforms, which is also different from the one authored by S.I. Koshoedo, Esq on the same subject matter? We appeal to all well-meaning individuals and the stakeholders to prevail on Rev Dr Supo Ayokunle, Rev Dr Olumide Kehinde and their agents not to further destroy our joint heritage, that is the Nigerian Baptist Convention, before they complete their terms. If they continue in this draconian leadership style, no Baptist pastor has job security again.

We need to inform the public that these matters are before the court. There is a case filed on 12 December, 2018 (Suit No. I/985/18) pending before the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan. There is also a Suit No. I/1250/2018, dated 16 January, 2019 which reinforces the earlier suit before the same court; it seeks specific orders restraining any Convention officer from harassing our pastor and our church. The publication in the Nigerian Tribune was done after the court papers were duly served. We wonder why Rev Dr Supo Ayokunle and a number of Convention officers cannot obey the law and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Finally, we use this opportunity to notify the general public to disregard the letter published by Rev Dr Olumide Kehinde, the Chairman of Nigerian Baptist Convention on page 7 of Nigerian Tribune of Saturday, 19 January, 2019.

We categorically state that Rev Dr Emmanuel Oyewole Oyekan remains our Pastor and Minister-in-charge of New Glory Baptist Church, Agbowo, Ibadan and his preaching license is still intact. Rev Dr Supo Ayokunle needs to realize that it is not possible for anybody to send away a popular and acceptable pastor that is still wanted by his church.