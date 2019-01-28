UN charges INEC on free, fair, credible elections

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—United Nations, UN, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure the forthcoming elections are free, fair and credible.

UN envoy and Special Representative of the Secretary-General for West Africa, Mohamed Ibn Chambas, spoke at a forum for peaceful elections in Benue State, organised by the National Peace Committee and UN in Makurdi.

Chambas said the world body hoped that “the election will be conducted in a manner that Benue people and the UN will be proud of INEC.”

He noted the anxiety and tension that preceded an election was normal to the extent that the election was devoid of rancour and crisis, noting “even in advanced democracies there could be tension during elections, but they are usually peaceful.”

While commending the electoral body for taking steps to ensure that the Internally-Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Benue State were not disenfranchised, the UN envoy appealed to politicians to desist from making inciting statement and hate speeches during campaigns to avoid overheating the polity.

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom had cautioned that “herdsmen challenge is like a time bomb that could truncate the conduct of free, fair and credible elections in the country.”

Ortom lamented that the Federal Government was treating the issue with kid gloves, warning that it portended danger to peaceful elections in the country, adding that another key to peaceful elections in the country was for all agencies entrusted with the responsibilities in the election to be dispassionate and impartial.