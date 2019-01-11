Umuihejiofor emerge winners of Ubulu Unity Cup

Umuihejiofor football team defeated Umuoru/Umuoleaku to emerge champions of the 2nd Hon. Ogbuehi Udemba Obi football tournament held at the sports field of Comprehensive secondary school, Ubulu, Imo State.

The lone goal of the tension soaked final was netted in the first minute of the game by Ejike Ike, while all efforts by Umuoru/Umuoleaku team to level the score before the close of the first half proved abortive.

The second half of the game showed some promising display by both teams as fans were thrilled to entertaining football, but the defensive displays salvaged the game for the eventual winner.

Last year’s winner, Ubaha/Amadehi beat Umuonyeyilem team 2-0 to place third.

The soccer tournament tagged Ubulu Unity Cup which featured teams from nine communities was sponsored by Hon. Ogbuehi Udemba Obi, the executive chairman, Oru West local government area

With this victory, Umuihejiofor team went home with a trophy and cash for their efforts while Umuoru/Umuoleaku team were handsomely rewarded for placing runner-up again having lost in the last year final by same margin to Ubaha/ Amadehi team by same margin.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Obi promised that the next edition of the soccer tournament would be bigger and better organised while more packages would be included to make it more glamorous and entertaining to the football loving fans in the community.