Umahi to probe federal road projects executed by APC governorship candidate

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday vowed to probe all federal government road projects being executed by the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Senator Sunny Ogbuorji in the state.

Umahi who made this known while speaking at Isaka, the council headquarters of Ivo Local Government Area, during his re-election rally, maintained that Ogbuorji would vomit every Kobo he embezzled from the money meant for the projects.

The governor said all the road projects being executed by Ogbuorji had already failed, adding that he won’t allow any substandard project to be executed in the state under his watch.

Obaseki urges MDAs, residents to clear drains, evacuate debris

“I am going to probe all the federal government roads that he (referring to Ogbuorji) is currently doing that have already failed. I will probe all of them and the street lights project and I assure you that I will make him vomit every kobo that he has embezzled in those projects”.

Umahi further appealed to the people to stop wasting their time on the APC guber candidate, as according to him, he had no capacity to withstand him.

“I don’t waste my time talking about Ogbuorji because I know his capacity. You cannot compare him with this man standing here (referring to himself). We are no match. So, don’t waste your time talking about him. I want him to come and debate with one of my House of Assembly members. That is his level. I won’t waste my time on him.”

Minimum wage: YPP commends FG, advocates N30, 000 across board