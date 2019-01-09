Umahi begins reconstruction of bridges, roads, linking Ebonyi communities

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki-GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, weekend took various communities and local government areas of the state unawares as his entourage, accompanied by engineers, stopped intermittently in Ebonyi South and North zones of the state to herald the commencement of the construction of road and three bridges, even as he inspected the construction of a new flyover in the hinterland.

The people trooped out to welcome the Governor who has made infrastructural and human capital development the crux of his administration since taking over the affairs of the state on May 29, 2015.

While other governors in the South-East are busy mapping out strategies on how to win the 2019 governorship election, Umahi is concentrating on making life better for Ebonyi people.

READ ALSO: Ganduje has nothing to do with clash in his village – Commissioner

He believes that his achievements are enough to give him a second term.

The governor, in Afikpo North Local Government Area directed that the construction of Egbeberi bridge in Amuro community which is of immense economic benefit to Afikpo people, should commence without delay.

According to him, Afikpo people will always be remembered in his administration as they are very important in the annals of the history of the state.

The communities of Ebia Unuhu in Abakaliki Local Government Area and Abaoffia village, Nkaleke Echara autonomous community of Ebonyi Local Government Area also expressed joy and satisfaction over Ebonyi State Government’s decision to redesign and reconstruct the Akpara and Ebya bridges in their respective communities.

The Akpara bridge which links the community with neighbouring communities in the state had been abandoned by previous administrations and it has over the years, led to loss of lives and property.

South-East Voice gathered that Akpara bridge in Ebia Unuhu in Abakaliki Local Government Area which was on the verge of collapse after decades of abandonment, received the attention of the Governor.

Also, during a tour of Ebyia river in Abofia, Ebonyi Local Government Area, the Governor who observed for himself the dilapidated bridge stated that work will commence second week in January, 2019 on the proposed new Abofia bridge and the road construction will follow subsequently.

Speaking during the event, the Governor who noted that the bridge is a link to different villages in the council and beyond, declared that construction work would commence on the bridge in the second week of January. He promised that supervision of the work would be thorough to ensure quality and timely completion of the project.

Responding, the Chairman of Ebonyi Local Government Area, Mrs Chinyere Nwaogbaga appreciated the Governor for his giant strides in the state, particularly in Ebonyi Local Government Area and promised that the council would help in facilitating the completion of the project.

She assured the Governor that Ebonyi LGA would give him 100 per cent votes in the forthcoming election.

The bridge also links the state capital to Ogbaga, the headquarters of Echi-Aba Development Centre.

At Onicha LGA, the Governor inspected the ongoing construction of a brand new flyover in Abaomege community.

Abaomege flyover is the fourth flyover in Ebonyi State. Already, there is the Dr Offia Nwali flyover situated at Presco Junction, the Spera-in-Deo flyover standing side by side with the President Muhammadu Buhari Glass Tunnel and the flyover opposite Margaret Umahi International Market, Abakaliki while the fledgling Abaomege is fourth in the series of flyovers in the state.

The flyover located in the ever-hectic Abaomege junction is projected to serve lots of purposes such as reducing the traffic congestion within that geographical location.

Besides the ongoing construction of the flyover, the Union Bank Roundabout, Nkalagu and Ezzangbo junctions had already been earmarked for the next round of flyover construction. This is aimed at ensuring thorough road connectivity and safety of the lives of commuters and passersby.

Those in the entourage of the Governor include, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru, Speaker, Ebonyi State House of Assembly; Engr. Fidelis Nweze Kings, Commissioner for Works and Transport and other dignitaries.